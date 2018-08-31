Your guide to categories for Fife Business Awards 2019

Fife Business Awards have launched with a new streamlined structure to make it easier than ever to enter.

The long established event celebrates everything that is fantastic about the Kingdom’s business community.

Fife Business Awards have launched with a new streamlined structure to make it easier than ever to enter. For Alan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce – the organisation behind the awards – the aim is to make the awards more open and relevant, and easier to enter, than ever before.

READ MORE Streamlined Fife Business Awards are unveiled

Here’s our quick guide to how to pout your business in the frame for a possible award in 2019:

The 2019 Fife Business Awards include three categories to reflect the diverse and changing nature of the region’s companies.

The newcomers are:

Best Marketing Campaign

(Sponsored by Semefab)

Excellence in People Development (up to 20 employees)

Excellence in People Development (over than 20 employees)

(Sponsored by ExxonMobil)

THE REGULAR CATEGORIES ARE:

Best School Partnership

Best Performing Business with under 10 employees

(Sponsored by Ingenico Northern Europe)

Best Performing Business with between 10 and 50 employees

(Sponsored by Thomson Cooper)

Best Performing Business with over 50 employees

Greenest Business

(Sponsored by Diageo)

Excellence in Creativity and Innovation

(Sponsored by Condies)

Excellence in Customer Service

(Sponsored by Kettle Produce)

Outstanding Business Achievement

(Sponsored by Fife Economy Partnership)