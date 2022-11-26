Fire crews are still at the scene on Leven’s High Street this morning – just yards from the Poundstretcher store which was destroyed by fire on November 8.

With a cordon in place, a number of businesses have had to close on the day the town was planning to switch on its Christmas lights.

The fire broke out in a first floor flat above the former Masterton’s jewellers shop, and David Hay opticians on Friday evening.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Leven High Street which remains cordoned off.

Fire crews raced to the scene around 10:00pm with three appliances and a height appliance dispatched.

It is not known if the upper floor was occupied at the time.

On Saturday morning, fire crews remained at the scene with a hydraulic platform being used to carry out investigations. Police, gas engineers and council officers with crowds watching from behind the cordon.

A host of businesses have been hit as they cannot open. The immediate area has been fenced off for safety reasons and the High Street will be closed to pedestrians in that area. Baynes, Greggs, Hays Opticians, the Nail Bar and the Crown Inn have had to close until work is completed to remove any immediate danger. The lane beside the Crown Bar will also be closed.

Other businesses remain open, and the town’s Christmas lights switch on went ahead as planned at the top end of the High Street.

The upper flat appears to be sustained significant damage in the fire.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescuer Service said: "We are currently in attendance to a fire on Leven High Street. We were called to the scene at 9.58pm, and have three appliances and a height appliance in operation."