Businesses hail extra cash for potholes

A business group in Fife has welcomed the extra cash given by the Scottish Government to help fix roads damaged by the Beast from the East.

The Federation of Small Businesses says that an additional £10 million of funding to local authorities for road repairs is good news for Fife.

Janet Torley, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) East of Scotland area leader, said the funding would help Fife roads, coming on the back of recent council efforts to catch up on repairs.

“FSB has consistently called for national action to tackle the deteriorating state of our roads, made worse by this year’s run of bad weather,” she said.

“The simple truth is that poorly maintained roads make it more difficult and costly to do business.

“What Scotland needs is a strategic long-term solution to the endemic problem of roads maintenance and repair.

“But, in the meantime, the Scottish Government’s announcement of £10 million for investment across Scotland’s local authorities is hugely welcome.

“Fife Council already spends higher than the Scottish average on roads maintenance per kilometre, so the promise of additional resources will hopefully see our local roads improved still further.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said the move would mean councils wouldn’t have to wait for a long time on money being reimbursed from the UK government through the Bellwin Scheme.

“As in previous periods of severe winter weather, money is being made directly available to local authorities immediately so they do not have to submit formal Bellwin claims and await approval,” he said.

“COSLA has welcomed the additional £10 million funding, commenting that it is pleased that the Scottish Government has recognised the impact such repairs can have on councils.”

In the wake of the freezing conditions earlier this year, Fife Council recently said that it had already fixed as many as 4500 potholes on the Kindgom’s roads.