Byre Theatre in St Andrews brings East Fife’s World War One stories to life

On Thursday, November 15, The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is encouraging locals to gather together to mark the centenary of the end of World War One with a special homecoming walk and the launch of a new community archive.

Renowned Scottish storytellers Andy Cannon and Donald Smith are leading a walk from Leuchars to St Andrews along the route of the old railway line, culminating in a special gathering at The Byre to launch a new community website, where local people will be shown how to contribute their own photographs, stories and videos to the site to create a new resource for shared memory.

This community event forms part of While I Breathe I Hope, an ambitious programme of theatre, exhibitions, discussions and films by The Byre Theatre in partnership with Heritage Lottery Fund and St Andrews Preservation Trust.

Liam Sinclair, artistic director of The Byre Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to working with storytellers Andy Cannon and Donald Smith, who will breathe life into the local stories which shouldn’t be forgotten.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Heritage Lottery Fund and St Andrews Preservation for making this special project possible.”

Taking its name from the St Andrews Town Motto Dum Spiro Spero, While I Breathe, I Hope offers an opportunity to remember World War One and the impact on our past, as well as on our very existence here in north east Fife today.

The Byre Theatre is also in partnership with National Theatre of Scotland, Fife Council and Fife Cultural Trust to make St Andrews’ West Sands one of the five beaches in Scotland taking part in Danny Boyle’s Armistice Day commission for 14-18 NOW, which marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, the public is invited to gather on West Sands beach for an informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War.

For more information about the Remembrance Day event, visit Pages of the Sea