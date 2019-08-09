Calendar will show off the park’s beauty

The Friends of Riverside Park are planning to produce a calendar for 2020 featuring photographs with outstanding views of the Glenrothes beauty spot.

FORP are offering the opportunity for budding or established photographers to submit their photographs, with 12 winning photos being selected for publication.

Photographers can submit photographs highlighting the seasons, the landscape, the nature, the wildlife, the artwork ... anything which showcase how beautiful the park is all year round.

For your chance to be featured send no more than 10 photographs of your choice to forpglenrothes@hotmail.co.uk before August 31.

If the files are too large it is recommend sending them through WeTransfer, a free file transferring website, to the same email address.

Photos must be your own, but can be taken on your phone or camera, and must be landscape in order to fit the format of the calendar.

Only entries in a digital format (.jpg) and high resolution (between 300–600 dpi) will be accepted.

All submissions also need to include the entrant’s name, contact details and the location of the photograph, while a small bio on how the photograph came about (where you were walking, who with, etc,) would be preferred.

The overall winner, who will be featured on the front cover of the calendar as well as within, will win an A3 stretched canvas print of their photograph.

The other winners, who will be featured inside the calendar, will receive an A3 poster print of their photographs.

Each winner will also receive two copies of the calendar.

This competition is open to all UK residents, for full T&Cs visit www.forpglenrothes.org.uk