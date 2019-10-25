Call for action over smell from Fife landfill site

MSP Willie Rennie is demanding that SEPA intervenes to stop any further dumping at Lower Melville Landfill site until the smell has been brought under control after local residents have highlighted the smell emanating from the facility.

Mr Rennie has since contacted the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) regarding the site and is awaiting a response.

Mr Rennie said: “Local residents have been enduring this foul smell for far too long, numerous promises have already been made, yet the problem persists.

“Odour escaping from leachate chambers and a drainage trench is the cause and that has been known for some time. Despite those promises the problem remains so now it’s time for SEPA to act. The smell is so bad now that SEPA should insist that there is no further dumpling on the site by Fife Resource Solutions until they have eliminated the smell.

“People who live locally are rightly angry that they have had to endure this suffocating smell for years. It is especially bad at present. SEPA must intervene now.”

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “SEPA Officers are undertaking regular proactive odour assessments around the Lower Melville Wood Landfill Site. Officers have recently met with the operator and have outlined areas for improvement on the site.

“SEPA is currently considering further action in line with our enforcement policy to reduce the impact of odours from the site on the local community.

“We would advise the public to contact our 24-hour Pollution Hotline on 0800 807060, or via sepa.org.uk/report, if they are affected by odours from the site as this will assist SEPA’s investigations.”