Call to ban parking on Burntisland Links

Parking on the grassed area of the Burntisland Links should be prohibited - that’s the message to Fife Council from the people of the town.

A special meeting was held by Burntisland Community Council last night after angry residents spoke out after Fife Council started allowing visitors to park on the grassed area where children play.

In a packed meeting last night, it was standing room only as residents made their views known, amid fears that the Links could be damaged ahead of its use for the Highland Games.

Burntisland Community Council chairman Alex MacDonald has today written to Fife Council to call for parking on the Links to be abolished.

The letter states: “The Community Council therefore called a public meeting – at very short notice – in order to ascertain whether there is a consensus view on what should be done.

“Over 60 people attended and it was clear that views were held very strongly. After more than an hour of spirited debate, in which residents, showmen and local traders participated, the outcome was as follows.

“The unanimous view is that parking on the grassed area of the Links is not appropriate and should be prohibited.

“To that end, it would be helpful to place bollards or low fencing around the perimeter of the Links, leaving well-marked spaces for emergency access and egress. The prohibition of parking should also be appropriately enforced.

“Nevertheless, there is widespread recognition that the shows bring significant trade to the town and we do not want to see visitors being turned away for lack of parking. Equally, there was a genuine welcome for the efforts of the showmen to work with local people and ensure the best all-round solution.

“Our understanding is that land for parking – for special events and / or peak periods – has been offered by, for example, BiFab and Scott Pallets. There is also unused land around the harbour in the ownership of Forth Ports. Those possibilities should be explored urgently by Fife Council and developed accordingly. It seems to us that a minor adjustment to local bus routes would enable an effective shuttle service to be provided to and from the Links if needed.

“On a larger scale, a shuttle service from the park & ride facilities at Ferrytoll and Halbeath would also do a lot to ease local traffic congestion, if properly publicised.

“The overwhelming view of those present was that such steps would provide an effective solution to a chronic parking problem. Given the speed with which the recent unsatisfactory proposal was introduced, it seems reasonable that the integrated solution described above could be implemented with equal speed.

“The meeting also considered whether any alternative solution could be introduced pro tem. It also took into account the fact that we are not aware of any risk assessment having been carried out. By a margin of about 2 to 1, the prevailing view was that any form of managed parking on the Links would serve to legitimise the principle of parking, and therefore would be counter-productive.

“Overall, our aim is to welcome visitors to our town, our seafront and our Links whilst ensuring they can enjoy their leisure safely and with due regard for our natural environment.

“We believe the comprehensive solution offered above is the best way forward and would welcome actions by Fife Council to secure those ends.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress