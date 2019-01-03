Call to cut speed limit after third Standing Stane Road death

Standing Stane Road. Picture: Google

With a third death on Standing Stane Road on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy in a matter of just weeks, a petition has been launched to reduce the speed limit on the road to just 40mph.

The accident blackspot is a long straight road between Boreland on the edge of Kirkcaldy and Windygates, serving east Fife areas likie Leven, Methil, and Buckhaven.

A fatal crash on Monday saw the third life lost on the road in less than two months.

It comes after two youngters died folowing a crash on Standing Stane Road last month, 17-year-olds Ethan King and Connor Aird were involved in an incident in November.

Now a petition is calling for the 60mph road to be lowered to 40mph in a bid to make it safer and reduce the number of incidents.

The petition also asks for parts of the road to be made into a dual carriageway.

The aim is to reach 1500 names, with the current number already around the 1400 mark.

