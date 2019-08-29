Call to remove trolleys littering Dysart area

A Kirkcaldy man is trying to remove the dozen or so Asda trolleys which are littering the Fife Coastal Path area near Dysart.

Richard Bennett called the supermarket giant to come and collect their property, but was told they couldn’t help before they hung up.

The map shows where the trolleys have bene left.

Richard regularly walks along the path, and says the trolleys, which are piled up in some areas, are ruining the environment.

Richard said: “I’m always walking my dog down there, I just want Dysart to be cleaned up. I go down there with a rubbish bag and clean the beach.

“It’s obviously a bunch of kids. They have an area near the path where there is a swing, you can just about follow their route because you can find these trolleys chucked in various places.

“They’ve got a hut down there, and there’s four trolleys at the bottom of the hill where the swing is.

“On the beach there are at least three or four that have been pushed over and gone down the bank to the beach and they’ve been rusting away.

“I’ve tried at least half a dozen times to contact Asda and asked if they can get them removed, because they’re littering the neighbourhood, and nobody got back to me.

“I rang customer support recently and asked for the number of the guy who picks up the trolleys and she says they can’t give it out.

“She said she couldn’t help me, so I asked for her name and she hung up.

“I’m angry with Asda. There are ten to 12 trolleys littering the neighbourhood and they’ve been there for up to three years, at different stages of decay.”

Eight of the trolleys are along the Coastal Path, with another just north of Furniture Plus.

Asda have been contacted but have yet to provide comment.