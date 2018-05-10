Can you help to save Burntisland’s bonfire night spectacle?

An appeal for more volunteers to help out at Burntisland’s popular annual bonfire night display has been made.

Organisers, Burntisland Events Group, say the bonfire and fireworks spectacle, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, will not be able to go ahead if more people don’t come forward to help out.

The group is holding its AGM on Sunday at 2.30pm in the Sands Hotel, Burntisland, when it hopes for a good turnout of locals to offer their assistance.

Sarah Goodall, secretary, said: “Without fresh blood there will be no bonfire night this year or in future.

“I’m sure we all agree this would be a great loss, both from an enjoyment perspective and the financial boost from the event. Please support the group if you can, and mention to anyone who may be interested in joining.”

Anyone interested should just turn up at the AGM.