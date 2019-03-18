Can you solve the mystery of the stained glass window at Kirkcaldy hospital?

Can you help solve the mystery of the stained glass window at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital?

The circular window, depicting a peaceful scene of entwined flowers on a square grid, was donated to the hospital at least 20 years ago but nobody can remember by whom or who made it.

Now, as part of the Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals Golden anniversary later this year, the members are keen to trace the artist.

The Friends paid to have the window, which used to form part of the entrance way to the old hospital mortuary, cleaned and mounted in a frame with lighting behind it, in the viewing room of the mortuary which was built as part of phase three of the hospital.

It now forms a peaceful backdrop in the room where relatives can pay their respects to their loved ones.

Derek Selbie, pathology line manager at the Vic, said that a woman he believed may have been behind the project, had visited around eight years ago asking to see the window, but he could not remember her name.

Iris McNab, secretary of the Friends said: “We would love to find out who was responsible for this lovely gift to the hospital in time for our anniversary celebrations.”

If you know who she is or are the person, call the Press on 01592 645709.