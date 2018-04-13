Capturing Falkland’s past to record it for the future

An action day to record Falkland’s special heritage is set to take place next weekend.

The event in the Old Town Hall on Saturday, April 21, has been organised by various organisations within the village that take a deep interest in its local architectural heritage.

Falkland has an unusually high number of listed buildings – 136 to be exact – with four of them, including Falkland Palace listed as Category A, the highest level of listing in Scotland.

The historic palace is visited by around 50,000 visitors a year and around the same number visit to walk on the East and West Lomond Hills and in Falkland Estate, including Maspie Den.

However an equally large number of visitors are there to simply enjoy the village itself and may be seen pottering around enjoying its special atmosphere whatever the season, visiting the variety of shops and cafes on offer.

Peter Burman, chairman of the Falkland and Newton Community Council, explained: “If we are to continue to cherish the historic character of the village we need to understand why and how it is significant.

“In collaboration with Historic Environment Scotland the community council last year organised a number of events to celebrate the Scottish Government’s year of history, heritage and archaeology.

“This year’s event on April 21, Recording & Interpreting Falkland’s Heritage, aims to give an opportunity for people of all ages to get together for an action day in which with camera, notebook, pencil or paintbrush they will seek to pin down something of the magic of the village’s built heritage and its quality.”

Gardens will also be included as the garden and landscape heritage of the village is also very rich.

The event will feed into the current charrette process that is taking place in Falkland.

The facilitators of the event include Stuart Knowlese, a stalwart of Falkland Art Club; Peter Jones, a painter who specialises in painting architecture and is preparing a book about Falkland and its architecture; Jonathan Dowling, an archaeologist as well as an artist with a deep understanding of buildings and how to record them and Dr Burman, chairman of the community council and the Falkland Society who is an architectural historian and architectural conservator by profession.

It is hoped that the action day will be enjoyed by people of all ages and those attending don’t need to live in Falkland.

Everyone who is interested in the village is welcome to get involved.

The only request from organisers is that you bring a picnic and your chosen artistic materials – camera or paint brushes or whatever suits you best.

The event begins at 10am and is due to end no later than 5pm.

Introductory talks will kick start the day before a morning recording session is held.

After lunch there will be a second recording session before a round up of the days events.

Organisers are happy for people to come along either for the morning with the introductory talks or for the whole day.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Dr Burman by emailing peterburman@btinternet.com to confirm their attendance.