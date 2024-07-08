Car abandoned after motorist spotted driving on wrong side of M90

Police have launched an investigation to trace a driver who abandoned their car after crashing and then driving the wrong way up the M90.

The incident happened on the busy motorway on Saturday evening. Police were alerted after motorists spotted the vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway. An ambulance was also called to the scene. The car was spotted abandoned at the side of the road.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle which was then driven in the wrong direction on the M90 south of Kelty shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday. The vehicle was traced abandoned nearby a short time later. Inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.”