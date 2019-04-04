Car lands on roof after coming off road in Kinross

A man has been issued a fixed penalty notice for careless driving, following a collision in Kinross this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to an incident at Queich Place in Kinross at 8.50am.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland attended in Queich Place, Kinross, shortly before 9am in response to a reported road traffic collision, where a car had left the road and landed on its roof down an embankment.

“Fortunately the driver was not injured, and he was issued with a fixed penalty notice for careless driving.”