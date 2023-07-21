News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Car ploughs into house in Glenrothes – emergency services at scene

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Glenrothes after a car ploughed into a house.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jul 2023, 22:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 22:14 BST

It happened shortly before 8:00pm on Woodside Way in Glenrothes. A car was seen hitting the house and embedding itself in the property. The front of the building has sustained significant damage - there are no details of any casualties at this stage. Police are at the scene and investigations are underway.

A spokesman for Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.55pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the Woodside Way area of Glenrothes. Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. There is no further information at this time.”

Related topics:GlenrothesPoliceEmergency servicesPolice Scotland