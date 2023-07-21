Car ploughs into house in Glenrothes – emergency services at scene
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Glenrothes after a car ploughed into a house.
It happened shortly before 8:00pm on Woodside Way in Glenrothes. A car was seen hitting the house and embedding itself in the property. The front of the building has sustained significant damage - there are no details of any casualties at this stage. Police are at the scene and investigations are underway.
A spokesman for Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.55pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the Woodside Way area of Glenrothes. Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. There is no further information at this time.”