Car stolen in Fife used in foiled ATM raid in city

A car stolen in Kirkcaldy is at the centre of a foiled ram raid on a supermarket in Edinburgh.

It’s the second crime involving the vehicle which was taken after a break-in at a house in Inchkeith Crescent.

Police linked it to a raid on a supermarket in Roslin – and, last night, it emerged a masked gang also used it to flee the scene of a failed bid to steal an ATM from Sainsbury’s store in Shandwick Place in the west end of the city.

Detectives believe the Audi Q5, registration J9 JDF, stolen from Seafield, Kirkcaldy, was used in a raid on a supermarket in Roslin which netted a three-figure sum of cash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They are now linking that to the ATM raid in the capital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A bus driver and passengers helped stop the smash-and-grab gang from stealing a cash machine by blocking in their getaway car and calling police.

The masked men had ripped an ATM from the wall of Sainsbury’s, using a chain attached to a stolen luxury SUV.

But after being confronted by the driver and passengers, they raced off towards Haymarket Terrace in the Audi Q5, leaving the badly damaged cash machine behind in the street as police swooped.

The bus pulled into a stop opposite the store as the drama unfolded.

Passengers reported seeing three men inside the shop with their hoods up and faces covered up – and carrying crowbars. A thick chain was wrapped around the ATM to haul it out.

Witnesses say the bus driver manoeuvred his vehicle into the path of the Audi, driven by a fourth gang member, while radioing for help.

The men then fled as police arrived.

Officers believe the men had previously tried to steal a car from the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy on Friday, April 27.

Police warned householders not to leave their car keys lying around as vehicles were being targeted by thieves.

Detective Sergeant Craig Fraser from Kirkcaldy CID said: “Increasingly we are seeing houses being broken into and in addition to valuable household items being stolen, the owner’s car keys are being located and the car then stolen from the street or driveway.

“I would again urge people to be vigilant, consider their home and vehicle security and ensure that all car keys including spares, are kept out of sight and cannot be easily located.

“This is particularly important as we approach summer and people are on holiday.“