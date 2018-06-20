Care home owner appeals to council to fix road

The owner of a Leslie care home has called on Fife Council to upgrade the surface of a public road after a waste collection company stopped picking up bins from the home.

Irene Bright, the owner of West Park Care Home, says she might have to pay out to improve Walkerton Drive, which has caused problems for the families of residents and now businesses which service the home.

Resource Efficient Solutions has stopped emptying the larger bins at the home, blaming the state of the road and poor access.

Ms Bright claims that none of the deeds for the homes on the road state that they must pay for the upkeep of the road, but feels she might have to because of the issues it is causing.

“We have elderly people,” Ms Bright said. “What if an ambulance comes up here? It’s putting people off coming to the home.

“This has been going on for 30 years, and we have spent thousands of pounds on improving it.

“I just want the council to make it passable. We just want it so cars can go along it and not down holes.”

Ms Bright estimated that it would cost around £60,000 for the work to bring the road up to scratch.

Esta McLaren, whose mother is in the home, described the state of the road as “dreadful”.

“My dad is 90 and he has had a hip replacement,” she told the Gazette.

“He’s disabled. And the only way he can come up to see mum is to come up that road.

“Going up it is agony. It is causing him pain.”

Robin Baird, chief operating officer of Resource Efficient Solutions, said: “As a private, commercial business we are responsible for the waste collection at West Park Care Home, household waste is collected by Fife Council.

“The road leading to the home is an unadopted road in a poor state of repair.

“The household waste is still being collected but colleagues have advised that access is difficult and the road condition poor, the lager bins at the care home make the movement of these bins on the road surface difficult.

“An assessment of the road will be carried out as it may qualify for elective one-off repairs by the council to improve serviceability.”