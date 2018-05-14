Cars badly damaged in fire raising attack

Two cars have been badly damaged in an act of wilful fire raising in Glenrothes.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, sparking a police investigation – and appeal for information.

It happened in Shiel Court around 4.30am and a silver Honda Civic and a black BMW 3 Series were extensively damaged.

It is believed that a wheelie bin was set on fire, which spread to a nearby fence and the two vehicles.

Detective Constable Stephanie Drummond of Glenrothes CID said: “This was a hugely reckless act and, thankfully, the fire was extinguished before it could spread any further.

“As part of our investigation, we’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, or who has any information which might be relevant, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0414 of 14th May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.