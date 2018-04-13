Cash boost to help vulnerable Fife families

Fife Gingerbread, the charity which helps lone parent families in the region, has been awarded almost £300,000 of Big Lottery funding which will allow it to expand its dedicated network of volunteers.

A grant of £299,823, means that the charity will be able to employ extra staff to build up its numbers of trained and approved volunteers and volunteer buddies throughout Fife to support some of the most vulnerable families and children in the communities.

Volunteering is fundamental to Fife Gingerbread as each of its projects has a core of volunteers who work closely with support workers.

Volunteers also provide buddy support to parents all over Fife who face isolation and other issues. Many of these volunteers have received support from Fife Gingerbread in the past, meaning they are knowledgeable and have positive experiences of the organisation.

Rhona Cunningham, chief executive of Fife Gingerbread, said: “Volunteers really are the backbone of the organisation, without them we couldn’t deliver our great support to families.

“Volunteering is a great means of progression; parents gain confidence and learn skills that they will use in the home and in life. Being able to now offer this across Fife thanks to Big Lottery funding is fantastic.”

The funding will see the employment of three new volunteer coordinators, meaning Fife Gingerbread can develop volunteers in all areas of Fife.