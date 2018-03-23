Cash for Kirkcaldy’s Twixmas celebrations

A bid to replicate the success of last year’s Twixmas Festival in Kirkcaldy has been given a significant cash boost with the approval of £15,000 towards hosting the event in 2018.

Councillors at the town’s area committee this week approved the application for funding from the Town Committee to once again put on the three-day event in the Town Square.

Over 4,000 people of all ages attended last year’s event which included a number of free family activities, a ceilidh, band night and Hogmanay party.

This year’s festival will be a mixture of free and affordable events aimed at local people and its run has been expanded over four days starting on Friday, December 28 and running through to Hogmanay.