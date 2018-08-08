Casualty airlifted to hospital after Elie Chain Walk fall

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after an apparent fall on the Elie Chain Walk in Fife.

It is understood that the injured party fell around 40 feet early this afternoon.

The casualty was winched to safety before being assessed and taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard, and Scottish Ambulance were all on the scene at the Elie Chain Walk after reports of a person in difficulty.

Specialist rope crews were involved in the callout.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.44pm on Wednesday, August 8 to reports of a person in difficulty at Elie, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the Elie chain walk, including specialist rope rescue crews.”

A Coastguard spokesperson confirmed that they received the call at around 12.15 that someone had fallen around 40 feet.

The rescue effort also included teams from Anstruther, St Andrews, Kinghorn, and Leven.

