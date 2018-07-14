Cat foster carers wanted in Fife

Cats Protection’s East Neuk of Fife Branch is looking to recruit foster carers to care for unwanted and abandoned cats while they wait to find a new owner.

Cat fostering is hands-on cat welfare work looking after cats on a short-term basis, either in cat pens in their garden or a spare room in their home.

The branch, which is run entirely by volunteers, needs people who can offer a temporary home to one or more cats whilst they get back on their paws.

“Cat fosterers play a vital role in our charity by caring for cats in their own home until a new owner can be found,” said Rob Gillie, branch development manager with Cats Protection.

“No special equipment is needed but cat fosterers do need to have either a spare room or an area in their garden where a cat pen can be housed and, of course, a love of cats is a must. The charity will provide plenty of assistance and support materials for all fosterers.

“Offering a temporary home to a cat in need can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and becoming a volunteer for Cats Protection is a great way to meet new friends.”

The charity’s network of over 250 branches and 34 centres help around 190,000 cats and kittens each year. As well as finding new homes for unwanted and abandoned cats, the charity also offers cat care advice to the public and can help towards the cost of neutering.

If interested volunteering for the East Neuk branch, then call 080800 191919.