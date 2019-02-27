Cat found abandoned in bag at Fife layby

A one-year-old, black and white cat was discovered abandoned inside a plastic cat carrier inside a bin liner in a Fife layby.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted by a member of the public who discovered the female cat near Burntisland on a small layby of the A909, an entry point for Cullaloe woods.

Scottish SPCA inspector Sarah Gregory said: “This little cat is lucky she was discovered by a vigilant member of the public who knew something wasn’t right as she could have easily been missed.

You may also be interested in:

Jail for Fife predator who sexually exploited 13-year-old girl online

Kirkcaldy man who beat dog to death avoids jail

Police appeal over Methil sex attack

“We are unsure how long she was left outside for and we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning her in this deliberate and cruel way.

“She doesn’t appear to have any signs of injury but was covered in urine and faeces when we found her.

“She is currently being cared for by the staff at our centre in Edinburgh and has been named Clover.

“If anyone in the area recognises her or has any information on who may have abandoned Clover, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress