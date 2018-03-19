CCTV of missing man as helicopter joins search

Police in Fife have issued a CCTV image of missing man Duncan Sim as inquiries to trace him now include the Police Scotland helicopter.

Duncan (19) was last seen at around 11.15pm on Wednesday March 14, outside Madras Rugby Club on Old Station Road in St Andrews.

A number of specialist local and national resources have been used in the search, including; the Coastguard, search and rescue dogs and police air support unit, with specially trained officers assisting a large number of public volunteers.

Police have confirmed that a helicopter has been used in the search in the St Andrews area.

Officers have conducted door-to-door enquiries in St Andrews and have also reviewed CCTV in a bid to establish Duncan’s last known movements.

Duncan is described as a white man, 6ft tall, and of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton of Fife’s Police Division said: “Duncan has now been missing for a significant amount of time and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“The response from the public and our partner agencies has been fantastic and we are thankful for their support as we continue in our efforts to trace Duncan.

“I would appeal specifically to anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, outside Madras Rugby Club at around 11.15pm on Wednesday night.

“We have released an image of Duncan from earlier in the evening showing the clothing he was wearing when last seen. I would ask the public to view this image and come forward if they saw Duncan after 11.15pm on Wednesday evening.

“I would also ask local residents in the St Andrews area to check their gardens, outbuilding and cars as Duncan may have entered to seek shelter and which can help us establish his current whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrew’s Police Station, quoting incident number 2987 of March 15.