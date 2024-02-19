Celebration party for Nancy
Members of Monimail Parish Church held a celebration party for Nancy Paul recently in recognition of her loyal service and contribution to the church life through services and musical occasions for the community.
Nancy enjoyed gifts, flowers and birthday cake with church members.
Pictured left to right are Nancy, Jeff Martin (minister) and Margaret Paisley, session clerk.