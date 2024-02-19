News you can trust since 1871
Celebration party for Nancy

Members of Monimail Parish Church held a celebration party for Nancy Paul recently in recognition of her loyal service and contribution to the church life through services and musical occasions for the community.
By Claire ReekieContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT
Nancy enjoyed gifts, flowers and birthday cake with church members.

Pictured left to right are Nancy, Jeff Martin (minister) and Margaret Paisley, session clerk.