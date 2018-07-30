Celebrities to arrive in Kirkcaldy on charity walk

A team of celebrities, including Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig, are planning a number of special stop offs during a charity walk along the Fife Coastal Path.

Setting off this morning from Aberdour, Sandi and her fellow hikers – author Kathy Lette, actress Arabella Weir, charity campaigner and walk organiser Sarah Brown and Sandi’s wife Debbie – are on a five-day quest to help the children’s charity Theirworld.

The charity promotes safe schools and helps give children the best possible start in life.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning the group will arrive in Kirkcaldy between 10.15am and 11am where they will meet staff and supporters of the Cottage Family Centre at Morrisons.

Following a walk along Kirkcaldy High Street, they will then meet well-wishers from the Harbourmaster’s Cafe at Dysart around 12.30pm.

On day Wednesday, having hiked from Lundin Links through Elie, St Monans and Pittenweem, the walkers will enjoy a refuel at the world-famous Anstruther Fish Bar between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

Donations can be made directly to the walkers’ collection buckets or via a JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theirworldfifewalk

