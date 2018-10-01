Celebrity Big Brother winner Ryan Thomas in Kirkcaldy

Celebrity Big Brother winner Ryan Thomas is coming to town.

The Coronation Street actor makes a personal appearance at Kitty’s Nightclub, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, October 20.

Thomas was crowned the winner of the last ever CBB earlier this month after being at the heart of one of the most talked about incidents in the programme’s history.

He was wrongly accused by Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett of punching her amid horseplay in the house.

The footage was screened live, and sparked a huge backlash as Pallett then left the house and, in a post-show interview, admitted she had got it wrong.

She subsequently apologised to the actor.

Thomas went on to win the reality TV show.

His appearance in Kirkcaldy is expected to draw a bumper crowd to the nightclub.