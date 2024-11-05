Chamberlain holds Cost of Living event

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, held an event to support constituents with the cost of living.

Following the Government’s announcement in September to withdraw the Winter Fuel Allowance, many have been left worried about how they will pay the bills and afford food this winter.

As a result, Chamberlain held an event in Cupar today so that constituents could come and get advice on a range of topics, such as pension credit, benefits and energy costs. Several organisations were also at the surgery. This included Citizen’s Advice Scotland, OVO, Scottish Gas, BT, St Andrews Environmental Network and Fife Young Carers.

Speaking at the event, representatives from Citizen’s Advice Scotland said:

Chamberlain with representatives from various agencies at the event.

"It's great to be able to have an in-person outreach here in Cupar, usually we're only able to help over the phone which can mean people are waiting on the lines for a long time.

"It's also nice that this event is providing a space for people to see a friendly face that can advise them, and it's great for us to be able to get a sense of the key issues people are facing."

Representatives from BT added:

"We're really pleased to be at this event, it’s the first time we've been invited to one and it's great to see Wendy taking a proactive approach for people to come and discuss their issues."

Representatives from Fife Young Carers said:

"We're grateful to have been invited to be at the event today. We're looking forward to talking with everyone and offering advice."

Representatives from OVO commented:

“We usually work hybrid so it’s nice to have a chance to speak to the community face to face.”

Commenting after the event, Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“I know from my conversations on the doorsteps and at pop up surgeries that people across North East Fife are worried about costs as we head towards winter.

“That is why I wanted to hold an event where constituents could come and get advice on various issues at the same time.

“I was really glad to see people come to the event and it was great to be able to offer constituents a place to get advice, as well as talk to my caseworkers and I about specific issues.”