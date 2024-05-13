Chamberlain visits Inspired Breaks

By Claudia Malallah
Published 13th May 2024
On Friday, Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife visited Inspired Breaks in Leven, and met with owner Tina Ramzi.

Inspired Breaks provide a safe, short term, homely environment for people with a mild to moderate learning disabilities, ensuring dignity, respect and privacy at all times. The home-away-from-home atmosphere allows a comfortable environment where carers are also given a break from their caring role.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife said:

“It was great meeting Tina and hearing about all the amazing work they do here at Inspired Breaks.

Chamberlain, Amanda Clark, parent and Liberal Democrat PPC and Tina Ramzi, owner of Inspired Breaks

“Accessing respite care is so important for unpaid carers and those that they care for. Having access locally to accommodation such as that provided at Inspired Breaks is vital and I hope more families can find out about what is on offer here .”

