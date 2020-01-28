Charity denies destroying Fife park

A charity has hit back at recent criticism that it is ‘destroying’ a Fife park, arguing it is planning for the future.

FEAT, which runs Silverburn Park, has been lambasted for the state of the paths and for cutting down trees.

However, FEAT chair Brian Robertson and estate project leader David Carey point out that recent work in the park is part of a long-term plan to restore it to its original look.

A woodland management plan was created in 2014, which was scrutinised by the National Trust for Scotland and Scottish Forestry.

“We were surprised to be accused of destroying Silverburn Park,” Mr Robertson said. “What we’re doing now looks brutal, but it is going to get it back to how it used to look and make it easier to maintain.”

FEAT secured a 25-year lease on the park in 2019, and Mr Robertson argued part of the problem was that Fife Council did not maintain it during its time running the park.

Mr Carey said heritage trees would not be touched during the works, which it is hoped will be finished this year, and that hundreds of new trees will be planted.

A big part of the project has been cutting back the invasive rhododendrons, which have “crowded” ornamental tree species and shrubs.

“There should be a lot more ornamental tree species and shrubs on the top lawn but these have been crowded,” Mr Carey said.

“Rhododendron is so highly invasive it stops everything else from growing.”

New ornamental tree species will be planted in one section of the park, while native species, creating habitats and supporting biodiversity, will be planted in another section.

“I’m looking 24 years into the future,” said Mr Carey.

“Things need to be put in now so they will mature and develop with the park. It’s not just a knee-jerk reaction.

“There is a plan in place to restore the park.”

Once the work on the trees has been completed, a second year of funding will be used to improve the path network throughout Silverburn.

“Next year, we’ll be looking at restoring the nature trails that used to be here and resurfacing the paths,” said Mr Robertson.

“The paths are in a pretty poor state.”

A new campsite should also be opened in the middle of Silverburn Park later this year.