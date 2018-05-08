Charity fundraiser at Kinghorn Golf Club

Local golf enthusiasts are set to take part in a fundraiser at Kinghorn Golf Club next month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event will see the team of four playing four rounds of golf in one day in Kinghorn on June 4.

Andrew Wallace, team captain, will lead the members Kari Latimer and Michael Elder who work at Ladbrokes bookmakers and Kevin Gray who works for software company Ingenico in Dalgety Bay.

Andrew said: “The fundraiser is four rounds of 18 holes at Kinghorn Golf Club. We still start at approximately 5.30am and with it taking around four hours for one round, we will likely be there for over 16 hours. It works out that walking alone is over 20 miles that’s without the actual golf we need to play.

“It was my idea to raise money for such a a worthwhile cause. I have played golf on and off for a few years. I didn’t know about the challenge until I saw the advert on Facebook. I haven’t really done any charity work before and because I love golf thought it would be a great challenge.

“We have sent a target of £500 and are currently £175 off our target. We would like to thank the customers of Ladbrokes in Burntisland who have given to us so far and would welcome any donations in what is going to be a gruelling day for any golfer never mind relatively inexperienced ones like us.

“We would of course like to thank the Fife Golf Trust and Kinghorn golf club for allowing us to play the course without any charge.” To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thepower-puttboys