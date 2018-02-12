Charity to withdraw from Glenrothes service

A charity which provides accommodation for vulnerable girls between 16-25 has revealed that it is to withdraw from providing its Glenrothes service.

The Scottish Christian Alliance service, which runs out of Gilven House, has 10 spaces for vulnerable women at its homeless hostel.

But on Monday it revealed that it is to withdraw from providing its present service due to financial pressures.

The charity said it is “working with other providers to ensure ongoing appropriate provision of the hostel and other services”.

It also said it has had to spend £120,000 in the past three years to plug deficits, and must “staunch the outflow of resources to avoid the charity as a whole from becoming insolvent and having to close”.

A spokesman said: “Basically time has run out and SCA must staunch the outflow of money – we are simply running out of money.

“The exact timing of when SCA is withdrawing from providing its present services has still to be confirmed.”

The charity says it is working with other providers, adding: “A number have already reassured SCA that they are committed to ensuring our service users are cared for appropriately”.

The charity also said that the option of taking over the building has been presented to other service providers.