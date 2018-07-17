Check you are eligible to vote, just in case there’s a snap election

Households in Fife will soon be receiving a form asking them to check whether the information that appears on the electoral register for those living at their address is correct as part of an annual voter registration canvass.

The aim is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can register to vote individually.

With Community Council elections taking place in October, and a by-election in the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay council ward in September – and maube even a snap General election – this is an opportunity for people to make sure they will be able to have their say.

Linda Bissett, electoral registration officer for Fife, said: “Anyone who wants to vote must be registered. To make sure you’re able to have your say in future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond by Monday 6 August. Whatever you do, don’t ignore it.

“It’s also important to include 14 year-olds who will become 15 by November 30 on the form. This is so they are on the register when they become old enough to vote.

“It’s particularly important that anyone who has recently moved looks out for the form and checks whether they are registered at their new address.

“You can respond online by updating the contents of the form at www.hef-response.co.uk

“You can also confirm there’s no change at your property by calling 0800 025 3173 and entering your security code from the form or by texting your security code and password, separated by a space, to 07507 319820. You can also return the paper form.

“Although the annual canvass form isn’t a registration form, it’s still important that you respond to it. The information you provide will enable us to send a separate individual registration form to all the people in your household who are eligible and need to register.”