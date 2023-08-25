Child, 9, seriously injured after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy
The incident happened on the town’s Bennochy Road on Thursday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.10pm.
Police said the child was taken to Victoria Hospital and inquiries into the crash are ongoing. The road was closed for three hours as officers carried out their investigations.
Inspector James Henry from Fife Road Policing, said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday, August 24, emergency services were called to Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a Mercedes car and a nine-year-old child. The child was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed until around 10pm and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”