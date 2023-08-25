News you can trust since 1871
Child, 9, seriously injured after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy

A nine-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:55 BST
A child was injured in the incident on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the town’s Bennochy Road on Thursday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.10pm.

Police said the child was taken to Victoria Hospital and inquiries into the crash are ongoing. The road was closed for three hours as officers carried out their investigations.

Inspector James Henry from Fife Road Policing, said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday, August 24, emergency services were called to Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a Mercedes car and a nine-year-old child. The child was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed until around 10pm and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”

