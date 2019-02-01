Child abuser jailed for ‘horrific’ sex attacks on young girls

A man responsible for sexually abusing girls in Fife over a decade has been convicted.

At Edinburgh High Court, Wayne Elliot pled guilty to rape, lewd and libidinous practices and sexual assault following the abuse of four girls between October 2007 and September 2018.

The offences took place at addresses in north west Edinburgh, central Fife and north east Fife. The girls were aged between six and 16 years old during the time of the abuse.

Elliot, now 37, became subject of an investigation by Fife’s Public Protection unit in September 2018 when the females all came forward to report the sexual abuse.

As a result of these inquiries, Elliot was arrested and charged on September 28, 2018.

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “For over a decade, Wayne Elliot subjected four girls to horrific levels of sexual abuse and, had it not been for their courage in reporting these crimes, his actions may have gone unpunished.

“Elliot is a callous predator and his guilty plea is testament to the evidence provided by the young women he targeted and the investigative work carried out by the Public Protection Unit.

“I want to make it clear to anyone affected by sexual abuse that time is no barrier for reporting crimes of this nature and any disclosures made to us will be investigated with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators to justice.”

