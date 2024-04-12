Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The health authority did not specify when it happened, but said it was addressed promptly.

It came to light just days after reports of youths running amok in unused wards at Cameron Hospital in Leven, causing damage and alarm.

Councillor Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) said they were smashing windows, running through unused wards scattering contents, and causing distress to patient and families dealing with serious illnesses and end of life care. He said “genuine concern” has been expressed their safety - and that of staff - at a meeting of police, NHS Fife and the Safer Communities Fife team.

NHS Fife's Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Cllr Davidson also highlighted the issue at the Vic.

“There are kids causing hassle at Victoria Hospital - riding their bikes through the corridors,” he revealed on Thursday.

Neil McCormick, NHS Fife’s director of property and asset management, confirmed the information.

“The specific incident involved young people riding scooters inside part of the Victoria Hospital, which is not permitted,” he said.

“This was an isolated event, no injuries occurred, and the situation was addressed promptly. NHS Fife prioritises a safe and secure environment for our patients, staff and visitors.”

Cllr Davidson has met with a Police, Fire, NHS staff, and Safer Communities Fife taskforce to tackle the issues at Cameron Hospital.