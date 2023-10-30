News you can trust since 1871
Christine Currie: police appeal to help trace woman reported missing from Leven

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a woman reported missing in Fife.
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:46 GMT- 1 min read
Christine Currie (30) is missing from the Leven area. She was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, October 24.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are increasingly concerned for the safety of Christine and appeal for any information that may help trace her whereabouts.

Police have asked anyone with an information that can help trace Christine, please contact 101, reference incident PS-20231028-1385

