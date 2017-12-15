Christmas card contest win perfect gift for Alicia

The winner has been announced in the competition to design the official Christmas card from Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

Alicia Wishart, a pupil from Valley Primary School, has been named as the winner by David and Sainsbury’s.

The five finalists from schools across Kirkcaldy were invited to a visit to Levenmouth Printers on Wednesday.

And Alicia was on hand to see the very first of her cards being printed.

The four runner-ups included Katie Sandilands from Kirkcaldy West Primary School, Kaitlin Hunter from Strathallan Primary School, Holly Penman from Torbain Primary School and Lily Turner from Capshard Primary School.

The winning design was selected by David last week, with the help of Fife Firefighters and Guide Dogs For The Blind during a visit to Sainsbury’s Kirkcaldy.

David said it was difficult to pick the winner due to the sheer high standard of the entries..

“The standard of entries is consistently high and I am always amazed at the creativity, hard work and imagination that goes into each and every entry – picking a winner is never easy,” he said.

“Running this annual competition is always one of the highlights of my year as an MSP.

“Sainsbury’s, the schools and the kids have done a great job, as always.”

As a reward for her design, Alicia will receive a specially-signed and framed card from David, a prize from Sainsbury’s,

She also joined David this week for a visit to the Scottish Parliament.

Alicia’s card will now be sent out from the Kirkcaldy MSP’s office to local schools, charities and community groups across the constituency.