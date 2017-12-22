Christmas miracle as missing buffalo returns

The buffalo which went on the run near Kirkcaldy almost a fortnight ago has returned safe and well.

Bert, named by his online fans, was found to have rejoined the herd this morning during a routine inspection of the shed.

The young bull has evaded his would-be captors over the last 13 days, despite lengthy searches and repeated attempts to lure him back.

And after owner Steve Mitchell announced that Bert would be spared the fate of becoming burgers, the animal is set to be a mascot of sorts for Buffalo Farm.

Now there is even talk of a possible children’s book based on the advertures of the wandering bull.

So far his real-life story has involved beaters, volunteers, TV crews, heat-sensitive binoculars, and planes – with each playing a part in the search.