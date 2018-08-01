Church launches summer holiday club

A summer holiday club for primary-aged youngsters is being launched in Kirkcaldy next week.

The Splash Summer Holiday Club begins at Newcraigs Church, from Monday, August 6, to Friday, August 10.

Running from 10am to 12noon, activities include games, crafts, drama, snack and story sessions. Fee is £1.

The club ties in with Bible character Jonah and his encounter with God and a whale.

Organiser Wendy Slavin said: “The bible story of Jonah and the Whale is a long-standing favourite with kids, and around all of the fun activities planned, the children will be hearing how God spoke to and helped Jonah when he needed it most.

“We hope to see a good number of local children at Splash, organised for the last week of the school holidays to give parents a well earned rest after a long summer break.”

To top the club off, the church is also organising a final day barbecue for the children and their families on Friday, August 10, starting at 6pm.

The summer club is also the launch pad for the church’s regular Monday evening children’s club for primary-aged children. Named Fusion, it runs from 6.15pm to 7.30pm during school term times.

Parents can register their children for the Splash Holiday Club online at www.newcraigs.co.uk/holiday-club, or on arrival at the church.