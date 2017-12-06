Cinema plans lodged with council

A formal planning application has finally been lodged to turn Kirkcaldy’s eyesore old swimming pool into a major eisure and cinema complex.

It comes four years after the owners of the Mercat took over the unwanted building.

It signed a five-year lease back in 2013, but progress on transforming the former pool from an eyesore into a much needed cinema complex have been slow.

The proposed £10m project is seen by councillors as key to the regeneration of Kirkcaldy’s town centre.

The multiplex could include a cinema, restaurants and bars as well as shops, and would be the catalyst for the regeneration of the night time economy.

The view is it would give Fifers a clear reason to come into a town centre which has lost a number of big names in recent years, and that could be a shot in the arm for the existing businesses.

It also comes as councillors and officers work on plans to cut the dual carriageway on the Esplanade to a single road, and add more car parking spaces. Initial designs have been put to the local business community for feedback.