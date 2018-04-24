Citizens Advice and Rights Fife awarded for good service

Citizens Advice and Rights Fife (CARF) has been recognised for the high standard of advice and representation it provides to the public.

The Fife-wide Citizens Advice Bureau service, which has offices in six towns including Kirkcaldy, has become the first agency to be accredited by the Scottish Government for the quality of its debt and benefit casework.

CARF was accredited under the new Scottish National Standards for Information and Advice Providers (SNSIAP) and the award lasts for three years.

The SNSIAP model allows advice agencies to receive quality assured accreditation for their work and provides recognition for staff as they improve their advice service.

Norma Philpott, chief executive of CARF, commented: “We’re delighted to be accredited with National Standards. It’s all credit to those who manage, work and volunteer for this achievement. We can offer this re-assurance of our quality to existing and potential clients and partners.”

Annabelle Ewing, Minister for Community Safety and Legal Affairs, said: “I would like to congratulate CARF for successfully completing this accreditation which aims to strengthen public confidence in the quality of advice provided. I look forward to more agencies taking up this opportunity to demonstrate the high quality of service available to the public.”