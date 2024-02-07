Claire Baker MSP visits Coalfields Regeneration Trust Scotland Kincardine
The organisation has been supporting ex-mining communities across the Mid Scotland and Fife area and beyond with regeneration programmes, increasing the capacity of groups and charities, and the Game On scheme, which uses sport to improve the health and wellbeing since its inception.
The Scottish Labour MSP discussed the organisations ongoing funding issues and recent cuts, which saw grant funding go from £750k to £650k in cash terms, come on top of a freeze since 2011, meaning that CRT has seen a real terms reduction of more than £400,000, or almost 60 per cent, of their total budget in the last 12 years.
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “It was good to visit the Coalfields Regeneration trust offices in Kincardine and be updated on the great work that the organisation undertakes and the local projects it supports”
“However, I am concerned that there is an ongoing issue of funding uncertainty for the organisation.”
“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, and local authority budgets at breaking point, Coalfields Regeneration Trust continues to provide valuable support, and serious consideration needs to be given to how it continues its work, and is able to make a positive impact, if it is to only receive reducing budgets”
“I will continue to work with the organisation to secure a future and support for communities across the Mid Scotland and Fife Region”