Claire Baker MSP visits Coalfields Regeneration Trust Scotland Kincardine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation has been supporting ex-mining communities across the Mid Scotland and Fife area and beyond with regeneration programmes, increasing the capacity of groups and charities, and the Game On scheme, which uses sport to improve the health and wellbeing since its inception.

The Scottish Labour MSP discussed the organisations ongoing funding issues and recent cuts, which saw grant funding go from £750k to £650k in cash terms, come on top of a freeze since 2011, meaning that CRT has seen a real terms reduction of more than £400,000, or almost 60 per cent, of their total budget in the last 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “It was good to visit the Coalfields Regeneration trust offices in Kincardine and be updated on the great work that the organisation undertakes and the local projects it supports”

Claire Baker MSP, with Pauline Grandison, Nicky Wilson, Bob Young, and Gary Porter.

“However, I am concerned that there is an ongoing issue of funding uncertainty for the organisation.”

“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, and local authority budgets at breaking point, Coalfields Regeneration Trust continues to provide valuable support, and serious consideration needs to be given to how it continues its work, and is able to make a positive impact, if it is to only receive reducing budgets”