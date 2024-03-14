Claire Baker MSP visits CTDI Glenrothes in Apprenticeship Week
The visit was hosted by, Senior Operations Manager Alan Reid and other senior staff, along with Sandra Knight from Skills Development Scotland (SDS).
CTDI have committed to investing in their workforce and are working in partnership with SDS, local schools on the career’s ready pathway, and with Fife College.
Claire Baker MSP said:
“It is really encouraging that CTDI is responding to the skills shortage currently facing our workforce and are using their apprenticeship programme to promote the benefits of work-based learning.
“Their apprentices are a good example that this model can be beneficial to all ages and backgrounds, to employers of all sizes and Scotland’s economy.
“It is clear that the company is committed to developing and strengthening their workforce along with their relationship with the community of Glenrothes, and I extend my best wishes to the apprentices and the company for the future.”