Claire Baker MSP visits CTDI Glenrothes in Apprenticeship Week

POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted by Claire Baker MSP of the Scottish Labour Party.Claire Baker MSP was pleased to visit engineering, repair and logistics company CTDI in Glenrothes on Friday to mark apprenticeship week, and to meet modern apprentices Graham, training in Facilities Management, Rennie, from the Test Development Team and Ramsay an IT apprentice.
By Claire Baker MSPContributor
Published 14th Mar 2024, 18:49 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 18:59 GMT
The visit was hosted by, Senior Operations Manager Alan Reid and other senior staff, along with Sandra Knight from Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

CTDI have committed to investing in their workforce and are working in partnership with SDS, local schools on the career’s ready pathway, and with Fife College.

Claire Baker MSP said:

Claire Baker MSP, Neil Davie, Graham Robertson, Graham, Rennie, Ramsay, Sandra Knight (SDS)Claire Baker MSP, Neil Davie, Graham Robertson, Graham, Rennie, Ramsay, Sandra Knight (SDS)
“It is really encouraging that CTDI is responding to the skills shortage currently facing our workforce and are using their apprenticeship programme to promote the benefits of work-based learning.

“Their apprentices are a good example that this model can be beneficial to all ages and backgrounds, to employers of all sizes and Scotland’s economy.

“It is clear that the company is committed to developing and strengthening their workforce along with their relationship with the community of Glenrothes, and I extend my best wishes to the apprentices and the company for the future.”

