Claire Baker MSP visits GS Brown Precision Engineering in Ladybank, Fife on employee ownership

The Scottish Labour and Scottish Co-operative Party MSP and Convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee met with Malcolm Dick, Director of GS Brown Precision Engineers and heard how moving to an employee ownership model has encouraged staff retention, improved productivity, and been very positive for the business.

Claire Baker MSP is interested in encouraging employee ownership, identifying any barriers, and understanding how to support more businesses to adopt co-op models in the region of Mid Scotland and Fife and across Scotland.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:

Claire Baker MSP with Malcolm Dick, Director GS Brown Precision Engineers

“If Scotland is to grow the number of employee-owned business and reach the target of 500, and meet Scotland’s wellbeing economy ambitions, further action is needed from the Scottish Government now to achieve this.”

“I have written to the Scottish Government to ask if they are considering introducing incentives, such as funding to help with the initial costs, to encourage more businesses to take up the positive opportunities that employee ownership offers.”