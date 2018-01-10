Clarion call ahead of Fife town’s 70th birthday

A clarion call has been sounded for the people of Glenrothes to get involved in plans to celebrate the town’s forthcoming 70th birthday.

Go Glenrothes volunteers, insist the town will have a birthday event to be proud of come June 30, but say it’s also up to the public to back the efforts and take an active part in the celebrations.

With less than six months to go, those behind the Go initiative, which was set up over two years ago with a specific focus on building up momentum and interest in Glenrothes in the run up to the landmark birthday, have moved to dispel any notion of apathy for such a celebration.

Just eight people have expressed an interest in the birthday on the group’s Facebook page since it was posted in November, while the group have attracted a mere 339 followers since it set up the page in 2015.

However, Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik said he is confident they can build on the success of recent events such as the successful Comic Con to celebrate the historic birthday.

“Go Glenrothes are currently working with a number of partners to develop an exciting programme of events to celebrate the year,” said Cllr Craik.

“The events will reflect all that is good about the Glenrothes area, its assets and specifically the people.

Support for specific community galas, plus a a nod to the town’s economic successes of the past, a football festival, gaming and event tailored for older residents are all planned.

“It is important that this is not seen as a big bang birthday event although we do want to have a party with cake but we want to ensure that there is a legacy going forward,” Cllr Craik added.

Now Go chairman Mike Mowatt is looking to townsfolk to step forward.

He said: “We want this year to be filled with events that will make this special year one to remember and are calling on anyone who wants to help to get in touch.

“Glenrothes is a great place to live and has lots of things going on; From the Men’s Shed to the Scouts to a new e-sports group being set up.”

For more details on how you can get involved, or to register your interest, go to the Go Glenrothes Facebook page.