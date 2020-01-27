Climate campaigners plan five-day camp at Mossmorran

Climate action campaigners are to stage a five-day camp at Mossmorran this summer.

It is set to go ahead in July.

Climate Camp Scotland – which has strong links to Climate Action Scotland and Extinction Rebellion Scotland – picked the site of Fife Ethelyne Plant from a shortlist of four.

The five-day camp will run across a long weekend, and be sited as close as possible to the giant plant.

It is part of an in ternational moverment which aims to provide a space to join the climate justice movement, organise workshops and training, and create a focus for direct action against the fossil fuel industry.

It’s the first time it has come to the region, and the announcement was welcomed by Mossmorran Action Group (MAG) which has spearheaded the community backlash against the plant

Climate Camp Scotland is an independent group of climate activist volunteers with strong links to Climate Action Scotland and Extinction Rebellion Scotland.

James Glen, chairman, who was p[art of a three-stong delegartion which attended a weekend meeting to determine the location of the 2020 camp, said: “We’re very excited that Mossmorran has been chosen as a focus for climate action, and very grateful for the support that this will bring from activists in Scotland and further afield. “ Describing Mossmorran as “Scotland’s third worst polluter” he added: “Despite all the rhetoric about a climate emergency and just transition, the Scottish Government has done nothing about Mossmorran apart from rubber-stamping a £140 million investment by Exxon. Shell is planning a further 50 years of operation.

“Mossmorran was selected in part because of the unprecedented engagement of local residents and communities affected by the plant’s operations.

“Last year Fife Council took a historic step in recognising the plight of residents, calling for a full study into impacts, compensation and a just transition for the plant.

“Now the climate movement in Scotland is putting Mossmorran at the top of its agenda. Perhaps this will push the Scottish Government at long last to put the health and well-being of local communities ahead of the profits of Exxon and Shell.”