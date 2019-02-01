Climb aboard the Kelty Clippie’s musical bus!

The life and times of Fife bus crews in the 1970s and the role of the clippies is the theme of a musical coming to a theatre in the Kingdom.

And it has proved to be so popular that an extra date has been added to the run for successful Fife production Kelty Clippie The Musical.

The show stars Jacqueline Hannan as Maggie Blair.

Tickets for the extended show, directed by Laura Reed and presented by Kingdom Theatre Company, quickly sold out and now an extra show has been added on March 2 at 7pm in Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline. The musical is already on at 2pm that day.

Written by Fife Free Press columnist John Murray with original songs by Fife-based Willie Logan, the show stars Dunfermline actress Jacqueline Hannan as Maggie Blair and features her adventures with driver Dan, played by Bob Brews from Kirkcaldy.

Kelty Clippie is a well-known Scottish folk song written by John Watt from Fife all about a clippie (bus conductress) and a humorous romance between her and her beau.

The show takes a nostalgic trip to the days of bus conductresses, travelling Fife and ending up at the legendary Kelty Club for a night out.

Bob Brews with Jacqueline Hannan who are in Kelty Clippie The Musical.

Bob Brews, who plays Dan the driver, revealed how how he got involved: “Following on from my Still Game themed retirement party, at which we raised over £350 for Kingdom Kids, John Murray asked us if we would come into K107 FM studio for an interview regarding the event. My wife, Sally, and I went along to chat about the fund raising and were duly handed the script to Kelty Clippie the Musical during the show.

“As it transpired, the original cast member had to pull out and so a replacement was required and yours truly was handed the opportunity.”

He continued; “The character I am playing is Dan Driver, the bus driver who fancies Maggie Blair, played by Jaqueline Hannan, but didn’t have a great track record regarding his love life, having nearly three girlfriends.

“He eventually woos Maggie and persuades her to go with him to the Kelty Club where he turns out to be a big Engelbert Humperdinck fan, singing at the Go as you Please, much to the consternation of Maggie.

“Looking back over all the scenes in the show my favourite part has to be the initial interaction between Dan and Maggie on the bus which develops the relationship between them in a revealing and fun manner.”

He revealed what his favourite song from the show is: “It has to be Kelty Clippie by John Watt. It brings back personal memories for me when my aunty was a conductress in Buckhaven and when my dear friend, the late Dennis Alexander, used to sing it when we were on the road.

“I learned the song on the ukulele and have been playing it at poetry nights and parties for a few years now and it always get the crowd singing along.”

He added: “The show itself is a joy to be in and certainly a joy to watch, whether for nostalgia or a potted history lesson of times gone by and to be enjoyed by all ages. I am really looking forward to taking the bus to the Carnegie stage.”

Speaking about her character Jacqueline said: “It’s her dream job to become a clippie and the audience gets a pretty good idea of her personality in the opening scene during the job interview.

“My favourite scene has to be with Senga and Maggie.

“Senga is a passenger who is a bit of a ‘tipsy tart’ (played by Lisa Birrell) and the pair end up having a wee song and dance on the bus!

“And my favourite song has to be ‘Conductress’ – mainly because the lyrics are beautifully written (John Murray) and I just love the music (by Willie Logan) plus it’s the icing on the cake for Maggie as she emerges in her uniform - A Moment of Significance!”

She added: “The whole production team, crew and cast members have all been on the ‘bus of delight’ and are thrilled at the success of the complete sell out shows for The Kelty Clippie Musical.

“I am especially grateful to my loyal supporters who not only were lucky enough to see it at The Fringe but have also already purchased their tickets for the Carnegie Hall performances.

“My mum was a clippie during her younger days. She told me she loved her job so I am chuffed to bits to be following in her footsteps for such a nostalgic show.”