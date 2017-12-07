Clintons to shut up shop in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s branch of Clinton Cards is set to close.

A spokesman for Clinton’s said the lease for the store, which is based in the Mercat Shopping Centre, is not being renewed, but was unable to give exact details on when the shop would be shutting.

Confirming the store would be closing, he said: “In this case, the terms of the lease renewal for our Kirkcaldy store were cost prohibitive. The good news is that we will continue to serve our customers in Fife across our other stores in the region.”

He said that where possible, efforts were ‘always made to try and accommodate staff at nearby stores’.

This isn’t the first time the town card shop has been earmarked for closure. The greetings card specialist, founded in 1968 and the UK’s biggest card retailer, ended up in administration in May 2012 after it was unable to repay £35 million of loans which had been bought from banks by its largest supplier, American Greetings Corporation.

Administrator Zolfo Cooper was appointed to run the company and the following month, it sold the Clinton Cards brand and assets to Lakeshore Lending Ltd, a subsidiary of American Greetings.

The only Fife store included in the deal was in Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Centre, with shops in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven among around 350 which remained under the control of the joint administrators. Initially, the Kirkcaldy branch had been set to close but the decision was made to keep it open.