Since 2004, Laura’s stewardship with the support of a 20 strong staff team took the group from a local authority initiative to a registered charity offering a youth friendly substance use support and information service for young people under-26 in the Lang Toun before expanding Fife-wide along with 15 volunteers with lived experience.

Laura comes across with her own brand of resilience with a ‘mama-bear’ vibe as she speaks of those safeguarded by the project. “Clued-Up was my first baby, before I had my own children,” she says, describing her own walk across the front door as “oh, so proud, its constant hard graft. I’m proud of the staff team.”

Like many in the third sector, there are challenges, “It’s a hard job so you need to look after your team. You need to try and keep the money coming in not only to keep staff in jobs but in place for the young people who are so invested in us. If we’re not here, I would worry about the young people and who would ‘be their person’.

There is no Clued-Up without their young people, “there’s no power balance,” Laura says. “We’re someone to believe in them and have their say in how they live their lives with education, social work, housing.” This respect is reciprocal “if we’re asking them to respect their community you need to respect them. It’s a privilege when these young people let you into their lives. We’re humble about that,”.

Indeed, the 6 young people part of the Youth Forum has a say in the running of the charity including decorating their own wellbeing room, and choosing how a generous donation a company is spent on precious summer residential experiences. Reacting to the increasing number of drug deaths the Youth Forum is working with Stirling University taking on the role of Peer Researchers. “They are passionate about it,” Laura says. “What about the young people affected who have lost a friend or a relative and what are we doing to support them and stop this cycle of what can happen to them generationally. That’s a massive piece of work that might be able to help,”.

Laura shares her own perspective, “It’s hard to prove you’ve prevented a death. It’s going to take 20 years to see a drug death reduction. More money needs to focus on prevention and early intervention if we are going to sustain that. Stopping the generational cycle of drug use is the same as unemployment we need to give these young people, faith, hope and love to know there is more out there for them,”.

Asked how the Kirkaldy Community can assist, Laura asked for help reducing the stigma around substance use with “more empathy in relation to what is going on with these young people and their lives,”.